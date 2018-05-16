Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 994,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

