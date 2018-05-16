Signaturefd LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Goldman Sachs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goldman Sachs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,650,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $1,778,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $249.30) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.78.

Shares of Goldman Sachs opened at $241.56 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs has a fifty-two week low of $241.44 and a fifty-two week high of $243.98.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Goldman Sachs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Goldman Sachs Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

