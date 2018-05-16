Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 3,564,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,744,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
SBGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.