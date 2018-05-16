Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 3,564,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,744,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

SBGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,167,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 165,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

