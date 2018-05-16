Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Grows By 21.1%

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,251,420 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 13th total of 18,373,310 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,584,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF opened at $105.04 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Hill LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period.

