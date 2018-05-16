Short Interest in RPX Co. (RPXC) Drops By 32.6%

RPX Co. (NASDAQ:RPXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,991 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 13th total of 722,332 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of RPXC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. RPX has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.34.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). RPX had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPX by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 954,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RPX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RPX by 9.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RPXC shares. TheStreet lowered RPX from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised RPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation provides patent risk management and discovery services in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a subscription-based patent risk management service that facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The company also provides a defensive patent aggregation in which it acquires patent assets to offer clients with sub-licenses; and underwrites patent infringement liability insurance policies to insure against certain costs of litigation.

