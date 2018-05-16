Short Interest in Portland General Electric (POR) Increases By 51.9%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,521,181 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 13th total of 1,001,537 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $25,010.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $36,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.20. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.39%.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

