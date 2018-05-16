Short Interest in Murphy Oil (MUR) Drops By 14.6%

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,218,557 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 13th total of 22,499,350 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,272,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil opened at $30.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.31 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $585.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 67.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.