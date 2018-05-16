Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Declines By 25.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,606,633 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 13th total of 2,159,048 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,553,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment opened at $31.11 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

