Short Interest in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (EWH) Grows By 56.1%

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,338,059 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the April 13th total of 2,778,413 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,933,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund opened at $26.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 283,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 218,543 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,145,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 487,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.