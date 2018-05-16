Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Grows By 23.9%

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,070,479 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 13th total of 27,508,635 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,005,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 281.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $147,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

