Short Interest in AstraZeneca (AZN) Decreases By 24.0%

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,995,025 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 13th total of 11,832,140 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.12.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

