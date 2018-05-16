Shopify (SHOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,327 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 13th total of 7,511,505 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,973,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.24 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.66.

Shopify opened at $142.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -339.29 and a beta of 1.29. Shopify has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.