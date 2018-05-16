Shire (SHPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Shire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. Shire reported earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shire will report full-year earnings of $15.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.08 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shire.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHPG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shire to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

SHPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 13,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Shire has a 12-month low of $169.82 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is an increase from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Shire by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shire by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shire by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Shire by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shire by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

