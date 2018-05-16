Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stake Raised by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $379.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $380.80 and a 12 month high of $384.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

