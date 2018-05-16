Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) PT Raised to $26.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

SHLX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners opened at $23.63 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,155,000 after buying an additional 1,036,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 202,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.