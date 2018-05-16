Sharprock Resources (BCX) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Sharprock Resources (NYSE:BCX) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sharprock Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.1705514705239 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BCX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,005. Sharprock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Get Sharprock Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives, under normal market conditions, by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharprock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharprock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.