SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,696 Shares of UGI Co. (UGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $2,906,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,434. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

