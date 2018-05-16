SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,413,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,338,000 after purchasing an additional 214,023 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,247,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,093,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,383,000 after purchasing an additional 997,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,702,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

NYSE REG opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chaim Katzman sold 1,759,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $101,262,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,768,993 shares of company stock worth $101,832,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

