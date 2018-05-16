SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Sina Corp (SINA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sina were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sina in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sina in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sina in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sina by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sina in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sina opened at $91.45 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.13. Sina Corp has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $91.75.

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. Sina had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sina Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sina from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

