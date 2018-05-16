Severn Trent (SVT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,360 ($32.01) to GBX 2,130 ($28.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.52) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,881 ($25.52) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,220 ($30.11) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,306.22 ($31.28).

Shares of Severn Trent opened at GBX 1,961.50 ($26.61) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,664 ($22.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,575 ($34.93).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

