Sether (SETH) One Day Volume Tops $371,409.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $371,409.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00737629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00146722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00087385 BTC.

About Sether

Sether’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,294,985 tokens. The official website for Sether is www.sether.io . Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.