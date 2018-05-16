ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Director Sells $2,554,200.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Michael D. Fuller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 17.78%. equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 229,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.