Sensata Technologies Ltd (ST) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Ltd (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,841,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,492,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 878,917 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000. Tesuji Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tesuji Partners LLC now owns 10,500,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,663,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,354,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,178 shares in the last quarter.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $262,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. Sensata Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

