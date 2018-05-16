Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Holdings Increased by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.13% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNH. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,239 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 526,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 466,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 437,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNH. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $16.23.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 98.73%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

