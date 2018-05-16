Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust opened at $16.08 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

