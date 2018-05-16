Seneca Global Income (SIGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.64 Per Share

Seneca Global Income (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Seneca Global Income’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SIGT traded up GBX 174.42 ($2.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 176.19 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 51,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. Seneca Global Income has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.89 ($2.44).

About Seneca Global Income

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc, formerly Midas Income & Growth Trust, is an investment trust investing in a diversified portfolio principally comprising the United Kingdom and overseas equities, fixed income, property and other specialist assets. The Company’s objective is to outperform three-month LIBOR plus 3% over the longer term, with low volatility and the prospect of income and capital growth, through investment in a multi-asset portfolio.

