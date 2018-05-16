Selway Asset Management Has $8.21 Million Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,240,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $37,493,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $204.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 1-year low of $185.11 and a 1-year high of $187.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

