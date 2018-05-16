Select Income REIT (SIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Select Income REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Select Income REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIR opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Select Income REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $13,803,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2017, we owned 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states. As of December 31, 2017, our subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, owned 266 of our buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 28.5 million rentable square feet, including 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 16.8 million rentable square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii.

