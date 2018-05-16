Seaspan Co. (SSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) will announce sales of $278.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seaspan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.09 million. Seaspan reported sales of $204.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Seaspan will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seaspan.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Seaspan had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seaspan from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seaspan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seaspan from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Seaspan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaspan traded down $0.36, hitting $8.68, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 153,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,856. Seaspan has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Seaspan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Seaspan

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

