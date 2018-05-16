Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of EGLE opened at $5.74 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $412.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $251,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

