Seaport Global Securities Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2018 Earnings (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading opened at $17.87 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

