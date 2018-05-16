SEA (SE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sea (NYSE:SE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,612,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 907,433 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

