SEA (SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

SE stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,788. SEA has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

