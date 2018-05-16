Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $84.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $83.19 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 53.81%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,960,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.95 per share, for a total transaction of $599,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,826.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,138 shares of company stock worth $5,196,797 in the last 90 days. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

