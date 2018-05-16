Scott & Selber Inc. Buys New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $13,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 31,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,846,501 shares of company stock worth $103,374,610. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

