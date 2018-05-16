Scotiabank Lowers H&R REIT (HR.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

H&R REIT (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of H&R REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of H&R REIT from C$24.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.96.

Shares of H&R REIT traded down C$0.30, hitting C$20.18, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 138,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R REIT has a 52 week low of C$19.74 and a 52 week high of C$23.53.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary objectives are to provide unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by the revenue it derives from a diversified portfolio of income producing real estate assets, and to maximize unit value through ongoing active management of its assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

