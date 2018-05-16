Scotiabank Increases Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Price Target to C$52.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.20.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming opened at C$52.53 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$22.95 and a 1 year high of C$53.35.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.09). Great Canadian Gaming had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.60 million.

In other news, insider Radoslaw Kielar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.20, for a total value of C$284,988.60. Also, insider David Roger Desmarais sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.89, for a total transaction of C$95,718.63.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

