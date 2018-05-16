Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHG) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,388,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,219,000 after buying an additional 177,705 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after buying an additional 754,022 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 582,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 83,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 69,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 361,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $74.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.