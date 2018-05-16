Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,548 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $89,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 65,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,447 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker opened at $142.18 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.