Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $95.53 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (HSY)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,878 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $95,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,115 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,885,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,251,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,694,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,322,000 after purchasing an additional 477,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,472 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 price target on The Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hershey from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of The Hershey opened at $92.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

