Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $81.70 Million Position in Mylan (MYL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $81,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mylan by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Mylan by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,002.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

