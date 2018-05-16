Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) to Raise $76 Million in IPO

Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) plans to raise $76 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, May 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,400,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $342.2 million.

Jefferies, Cowen and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

Scholar Rock Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Our newly elucidated understanding of the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled us to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. We believe this approach, acting in the disease microenvironment, avoids the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. We believe our focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. “.

Scholar Rock Holding was founded in 2017 and has 50 employees. The company is located at 620 Memorial Drive, 2nd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139, US and can be reached via phone at (857) 259-3860 or on the web at http://www.scholarrock.com.

