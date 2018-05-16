Schneider National (SNDR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Schneider National worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

