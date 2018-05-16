Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €84.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €84.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. UBS set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($96.43) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase set a €83.00 ($98.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($88.10) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.67 ($96.03).

Shares of SU stock opened at €72.30 ($86.07) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($77.24) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($90.88).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

