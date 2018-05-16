Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 899,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $21,888,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $323,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $71.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schlumberger has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

