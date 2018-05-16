Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107,431 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 166,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF opened at $75.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.