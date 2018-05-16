Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,455,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,623,000 after buying an additional 374,434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $121,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after buying an additional 323,684 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the first quarter worth about $64,085,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,584,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd opened at $36.91 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1804 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

