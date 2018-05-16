Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 27,466 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust opened at $17.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

