Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of Ventas (VTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ventas (NYSE:VTR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas opened at $52.26 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ventas has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.42 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ventas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

