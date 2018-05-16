Sallie Mae (SLM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,450,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sallie Mae were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sallie Mae in the first quarter worth $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 64,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $707,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Goode sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $53,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,178. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on Sallie Mae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sallie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sallie Mae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Sallie Mae has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.35 million. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.85%. sell-side analysts predict that Sallie Mae will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sallie Mae Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

